Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Not playing Sunday
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
He'll sit for the sixth time this season after aggravating the shoulder injury in the Week 15 loss to the Texans. Pierre-Louis' absence paves the way for Neville Hewitt to see an even larger share of the snaps at inside linebacker alongside fellow starter Avery Williamson.
