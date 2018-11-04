Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Out for Sunday's divisional tilt
Pierre-Louis (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The marriage between Pierre-Louis and the Jets has not gotten off to a great start as the free agent acquisition has struggled to stay on the field in his first season with New York. With another absence Sunday, Pierre-Louis will shift his focus towards a potential return in next week's contest against Buffalo. Neville Hewitt figures to be the emergency backup behind Avery Williamson with Pierre-Louis out.
