Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Louis is managing a shoulder injury, and his chances of suiting up against the Texans appear murky at best. With Jordan Jenkins (ankle) also listed as questionable for Week 15 and Jeremiah Attaochu (concussion) and Darron Lee (suspension) ruled out, the Jets' linebacker corps could be without a single healthy backup if Pierre-Louis were to remain sidelined.