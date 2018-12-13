Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable for Saturday
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Louis is managing a shoulder injury, and his chances of suiting up against the Texans appear murky at best. With Jordan Jenkins (ankle) also listed as questionable for Week 15 and Jeremiah Attaochu (concussion) and Darron Lee (suspension) ruled out, the Jets' linebacker corps could be without a single healthy backup if Pierre-Louis were to remain sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...