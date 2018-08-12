Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Receives one-game ban
Pierre-Louis was given a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Pierre-Louis was arrested for marijuana possession in January, which is where the suspension originates from. The 26-year-old will likely serve as a special teams player and rotational inside linebacker for the Jets after setting a career high with 41 total tackles with Kansas City last season.
