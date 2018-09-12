Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Returns to roster
Pierre-Louis (suspension) returned to the Jets on Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Pierre-Louis has officially served his one-game NFL suspension and returned to the Jets. It remains to be seen whether the fifth-year veteran -- who missed all four preseason games due to an undiscosed injury -- is healthy, but when he does retake the field Pierre-Louis is expected to serve a rotational defensive role and play on special teams.
