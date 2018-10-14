Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Ruled out for Week 6
Pierre-Louis (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Pierre-Louis failed to practice throughout the week and was deemed doubtful Friday, so his absence for the Week 6 contest comes as little surprise. The backup linebacker has served almost exclusively on special teams this season, so his absence should go unnoticed in the fantasy realm.
