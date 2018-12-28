Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Unavailable Week 17
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game at New England.
Pierre-Louis will miss his seventh game of the season after aggravating the shoulder injury against the Texans in Week 15. Emmanuel Lamur remains to serve as a reserve inside linebacker behind starters Neville Hewitt and Avery Williamson for the Jets.
