Jets' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Will play Saturday
Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.
Pierre-Louis was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. The 27-year-old has mostly played special teams this season, but could see increased snaps as a reserve inside linebacker with Darron Lee suspended for the rest of the season.
