Herbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos in London.

After signing with the Jets last week, Herbert dressed as the Jets' No. 3 running back for this past Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys. He didn't see any playing time on offense in the loss but contributed on special teams, where he brought back one kickoff for 22 yards. With Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) set to play Sunday for the first time since Week 1, the Jets won't have a need for Herbert as depth at running back or as a kickoff returner.