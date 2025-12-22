Herbert logged all 13 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

Herbert has suited up for each of the Jets' last three games, but aside from playing a handful of snaps on offense in a blowout loss to Jacksonville in Week 15, he's been used exclusively on special teams. Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis should continue to handle nearly all of the available reps at running back in the Jets' final two games of the season.