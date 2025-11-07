Herbert (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Herbert popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a groin issue, which limited his practice participation over the final two days of Week 10 prep. His status may not be known until the Jets announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Herbert is not cleared to play, then Kene Nwangwu would serve as the Jets' RB3 behind Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis.