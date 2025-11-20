Jets' Khalil Herbert: Past groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert (groin) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Herbert missed the Jets' last two games due to a groin injury, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that he is on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday. His return gives the Jets additional depth in the backfield and another return option on kickoffs.
