Herbert rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 35-8 loss to the Bills.

Herbert had 12 carries to Kene Nwangwu's seven as the Jets played without Breece Hall (knee) after placing Isaiah Davis (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday. Prior to Sunday's season finale, Herbert had just four carries for 10 yards and no catches all season. The 27-year-old running back isn't expected to garner much interest in free agency, though Herbert may land a depth role somewhere.