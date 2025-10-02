The Jets signed Herbert on Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the team placed fellow running back Braelon Allen (knee) on injured reserve. With the Jets, Herbert will provide depth to a backfield that's led by Breece Hall and also includes Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu (hamstring). While Herbert doesn't have an immediate path to fantasy lineup utility, that's a context that could change if Hall were to miss time at any point down the road.