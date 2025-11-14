Herbert (groin) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.

Despite being listed as a full participant during Week 11 prep, Herbert will be sidelined for a second consecutive game due to a groin injury. His next opportunity to play will be Week 12 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 23. He's played solely on special teams across two regular-season games, but his absence means Kene Nwangwu will join Isaiah Davis as the Jets' backup running backs behind starter Breece Hall.