Herbert (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

A groin issue limited Herbert's practice participation Thursday and Friday, and the injury is severe enough for the fifth-year pro to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Kene Nwangwu will be available as the Jets' RB3 behind Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis in Herbert's absence. Herbert will look to be available for the Jets' Week 11 clash against the Patriots on Thursday.