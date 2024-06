The Jets signed Levao to a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Levao enjoyed a standout campaign with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas this spring, appearing at left and right guard throughout the campaign. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of the University of Hawaii in 2021. He'll likely compete for a backup role, either at tackle or guard, with the Jets this offseason.