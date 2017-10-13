Jets' Kony Ealy: Full practice participant
Ealy (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots.
Ealy was in danger of missing his second consecutive game, but now that he's ready to go, he may receive even more snaps. With Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) a game-time decision, Ealy will share snaps with Lawrence Thomas if Wilkerson can't play.
