Jets' Kony Ealy: Records first sack of season
Ealy had his first sack of the season in Thursday night's victory over the Bills.
Ealy played 41 of 75 defensive snaps and had an assisted tackle in addition to the sack. The 25-year-old has only 12 tackles (nine solo) on the season and hasn't shown enough with the Jets this season to be an IDP option at this point.
