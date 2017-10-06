Play

Ealy (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Ealy has been inconsistent this year and hasn't logged enough tackles to be a viable IDP threat. However, against the Jags in Week 4 he blocked four passes and recorded an interception, earning him a solid fantasy day. Regardless, that outing was an anomaly and shouldn't be used to project long-term value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories