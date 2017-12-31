Ealy (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.

Ealy was a late addition to the Jets' injury report on Friday after suffering a minor knee injury in practice at some point, but the defensive end will be able to suit up in Week 17. He could see an increased role as well, while starter Muhammad Wilkerson (coach's decision) has been ruled out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories