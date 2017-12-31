Jets' Kony Ealy: Will play Sunday
Ealy (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's contest against the Patriots.
Ealy was a late addition to the Jets' injury report on Friday after suffering a minor knee injury in practice at some point, but the defensive end will be able to suit up in Week 17. He could see an increased role as well, while starter Muhammad Wilkerson (coach's decision) has been ruled out.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...