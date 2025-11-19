Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Boyd (shoulder) has been upgraded to stable condition and is "going to come out of this thing really, really well," Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Boyd was listed as being in critical but stable condition after being injured in a shooting Sunday, and after undergoing multiple procedures he's now been upgraded to stable condition. The cornerback and special-teams standout resides on season-ending IR due to a shoulder injury he suffered in August.