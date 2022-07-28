Alexander signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Alexander recorded 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception and fumble apiece over 12 games with New Orleans last year. The linebacker missed four games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury early last season, but he finished strong with seven starts over the last five games of the regular season. Alexander previously played under Jets coach Robert Saleh, who served as San Francisco's defensive coordinator during the two's shared time with the 49ers during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. The 27-year-old should push either Quincy Williams and Hamsah Nasirildeen for a prominent role at outside linebacker in 2022.