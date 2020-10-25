Coach Adam Gase said that Phillips (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury during Sunday's 18-10 loss to Buffalo, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was considered doubtful to return Sunday after going down early in the second quarter, and concerns regarding his condition are confirmed as he'll be out for the rest of 2020. The Tennessee product had been experiencing an uptick in involvement the preceding two outings, earning back-to-back starts while fielding at least 40 percent of the defensive workload in each appearance. Nathan Shepherd and John Franklin-Myers will now see an increase in defensive involvement as result of Phillips' injury.