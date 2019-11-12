Play

The Jets promoted Brown to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Brown has spent his entire year on Gang Green's practice squad. Trumaine Johnson (ankle) is on injured reserve and Darryl Roberts' (calf) status for Sunday against the Redskins is uncertain, so Brown -- an undrafted rookie -- could make his NFL debut.

