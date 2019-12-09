Play

Brown (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The undrafted rookie made the first start of his career Sunday against the Dolphins and had five solo tackles before going down with the injury in the fourth quarter. The 23-year-old finishes his first NFL season having playing in three games after being promoted from the practice squad in mid-November.

