Jets' Kyron Brown: Nursing hamstring injury
Brown will not practice Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Brown's injury remains undisclosed at this time. The undrafted rookie out of Akron is competing for a depth spot on the 53-man roster.
