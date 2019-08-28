Jets' Kyron Brown: Returns to practice
Brown (hamstring) was participating at practice Tuesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Brown had the hamstring injury crop up last week but he's good to go after after returning to the practice field.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projections vs. ADP
We're diving into SportsLine's projections to identify four over-valued players and four-undervalued...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Michel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
ADP Stock Watch: Risers
Who's stock is rising the most as we head into a mega draft weekend? Here's what the latest...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fitz busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...