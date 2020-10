Jackson was promoted to the Jets' active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

The 22-year-old was elevated from the practice squad for the past two games as an extra player and totaled eight tackles, and he made enough of an impression to earn a longer-term look on the roster. Jackson received the start and played every defensive snap Week 5, so he could play a significant role if Blessuan Austin (calf) remains unavailable.