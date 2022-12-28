Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Joyner will return to practice this week after missing both of the last two games due to a hip injury, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Joyner, who's been sidelined during both of New York's previous two matchups as a result of a hip issue, is now slated to resume practicing this week and possibly reclaim his usual starting safety spot in the New Year's Day matchup versus Seattle. While his activity levels in practice throughout the week should provide further clarification regarding his Week 17 availability, the 32-year-old appears in line to suit up this weekend following the Jets' decision to send down fellow safety Will Parks to the team's practice squad.