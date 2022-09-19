site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Lamarcus Joyner: Bounces back in Week 2
Joyner totaled a team-high eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns.
Joyner was much more productive in Week 2 after notching just one tackle in the season opener. The veteran safety has played all 123 of New York's defensive snaps through two weeks.
