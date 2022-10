Joyner had sick tackles (one solo), two interceptions and four passes defensed in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Joyner intercepted Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter and added another interception on the game's final play, this time picking off Kenny Pickett's desperation Hail Mary heave into the end zone. The veteran safety came into the game with four career interceptions but none since 2018, so this was an especially effective performance from Joyner.