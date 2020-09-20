Perine (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Perine's nagging ankle injury prevented him from playing in last week's loss to the Bills, but the rookie fourth-round pick will make his NFL debut Sunday. Though top back Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) is now on injured reserve, it's unclear how extensive of a role Perine might have behind Frank Gore, who is slated to start in Bell's stead. The Jets are keeping their other reserve running backs (Kalen Ballage and Josh Adams) active Sunday, so those two players in addition to Perine will all be vying for change-of-pace work behind Gore.