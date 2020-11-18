Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that the plan is for Perine to get more touches moving forward, though Frank Gore will continue to play a prominent role as well, Al Iannazone of Newsday reports.

This isn't the first time Gase has promised a larger role for Perine, though in fairness, the rookie has averaged 10 touches per game in the last four after touching the ball just 17 times over his first four appearances. Still, those hoping for the win-less Jets to invest fully in the future shouldn't get their hopes up, as Gase said Gore -- who is averaging 3.6 yards per carry without a touchdown this season -- is "probably playing at one of the higher levels of anybody we have right now."