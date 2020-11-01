Perine rushed eight times for 27 yards and caught both of his targets for six more in Sunday's 35-9 loss to Kansas City.

Perine and Frank Gore (hand) split the backfield workload with 10 touches apiece. It would make sense for the winless Jets to give the 22-year-old rookie most of the work over the 37-year-old Gore, but coach Adam Gase seems to have other ideas. With a Patriots team that has lost four consecutive games coming to town in Week 9, New York has a better chance of avoiding a negative game script and staying committed to the run.