Perine (illness) could be the odd man out in the Jets' running back rotation this season, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Perine lacks the speed and quick cutting ability coveted by new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and the 2020 fourth-rounder's coming off a poor rookie season in which he produced just 3.6 yards per carry. New York once again used a fourth-round pick on a running back in 2021 to grab Michael Carter out of UNC, and the team also signed Tevin Coleman, who played for LaFleur in San Francisco. In order to maintain a roster spot in the crowded Jets backfield, Perine will have to beat out one or two of the aforementioned new additions or fellow holdovers Ty Johnson and Josh Adams, who both flashed more upside than Perine in limited action last season.