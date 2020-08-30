Perine limped off the field at Sunday's practice with an apparent left leg injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Hughes says the injury "did not look great," with Perine's leg awkwardly bending under him. The rookie was able to limp off the field to be examined by the training staff, at least showing that he didn't need to be carted off. Perine made a strong impression on beat reporters with a 79-yard touchdown and a 36-yard scamper in Wednesday's scrimmage, but he mostly seems to be working with backups, solidly behind Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore. It isn't clear if the No. 3 backfield job will entail any snaps or touches at the beginning of the season.