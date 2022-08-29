Perine rushed once for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.
Perine didn't get many opportunities, but he didn't exactly make the most of his final chance to show the coaching staff he belongs on the 53-man roster. The Jets' 2020 fourth-round pick is a long shot to make the team in 2022.
