Perine -- who spent Week 17 on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- finishes his rookie season with 232 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries and 63 yards on 11 catches.

The fourth-round pick out of Florida battled ankle injuries, which limited him to 10 appearances. Perine averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, but some of that ineffectiveness can be excused by New York's poor offensive line play and overall ineptitude on offense under since-fired head coach Adam Gase. With the team unlikely to bring back Gase favorite Frank Gore, Perine could find himself atop the running back depth chart next season, though the Jets will almost certainly bring in competition at the position via free agency or the draft.