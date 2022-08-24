Perine rushed twice for 10 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-16 preseason win over Atlanta.
Perine didn't see the field much in this one but made the most of his limited opportunities, bouncing outside for a seven-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. He outplayed undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight (five carries for nine yards), but Perine's likely still looking up at Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson on the running back depth chart heading into Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.