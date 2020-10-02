Perine rushed five times for 15 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Thursday's 37-28 loss to Denver.

Perine mixed in behind Frank Gore (13 carries for 30 yards) on early downs, while Kalen Ballage served in a pass-catching role. With Gore averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and Ballage committing a couple of critical gaffes, there's opportunity for Perine to earn himself a larger workload while Le'Veon Bell heals up from a hamstring injury. Whether the rookie fourth-rounder is given a a chance to seize that opportunity by a stubborn coaching staff is a different story.