Perine rushed six times for 19 yards and caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Perine's longest gain went for 11 yards, as he again split time with Frank Gore in New York's backfield. Overall, though, Gore's 12 rushes for 46 yards and two grabs for 13 more lent slightly more value than that from Perine's touches. Still, with neither player really separating himself from the other, it's likely the Jets continue with their tailback rotation when they return from their Week 10 bye, capping the already-mild upside of both options.