site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-lamical-perine-just-eight-touches-all-season | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' La'Mical Perine: Just eight touches all season
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Perine rushed eight times for 31 yards and wasn't targeted in 2021.
Perine spent most of the season as a healthy scratch. Barring massive offseason improvement, the 2020 fourth-round pick could find himself on the chopping block in camp with the Jets next season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read