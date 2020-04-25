Play

Jets' Lamical Perine: Lands in Big Apple

The Jets selected Perine in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

The Florida product was the team's top runner for three consecutive seasons, but he likely profiles as a change-of-pace back at the NFL level. Perine did catch the third-most passes of any running back who attended the NFL Combine, but he seems to lack a certain type of burst to be an effective receiving weapon. He'll likely compete with a handful of names for a spot behind Josh Adams as the No. 3 back in New York.

