Perine (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Despite having his reps capped in both of the Jets' first two practices of the week, Perine is still believed to be on track to play Sunday against the Colts. If Perine is active this weekend, coach Adam Gase hinted Thursday that the rookie could be more involved after he carried three times for 17 yards while playing nine offensive snaps in last week's loss to the 49ers, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Frank Gore still projects to serve as the Jets' lead option on the ground, though he may cede some touches to Perine and/or Kalen Ballage (ribs) after carrying 21 times against San Francisco.
