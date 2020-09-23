Perine (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Perine appears to still be bothered by the ankle injury that delayed his NFL debut by a week, though he looked spry in limited action with 17 yards on three carries in last week's loss to the 49ers. If Perine can play through the injury once more against the Colts in Week 3, he could earn more touches in a backfield currently headlined by Frank Gore with Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR.