Perine (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday.

With Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR and set to miss at least three weeks, Frank Gore is poised to start at running back for the Jets in Week 2. Kalen Ballage is also in the mix, but once Perine can prove that he's past his ankle injury, and he's trending toward active status Sunday, that's a context in which he could potentially emerge as a fantasy sleeper.