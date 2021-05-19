Perine (illness) could need to impress at OTAs in order to keep a grip on his backfield role, Brian Costello reports.

Perine, who dealt with hamstring issues in 2020 and ended his rookie year on the COVID-19 list, has been joined by fourth-round pick Michael Carter and veteran Tevin Coleman in the Jets' backfield. All three of those players could have a role on offense -- and Perine himself was selected in the fourth round of last year's draft -- but the extent of his involvement could be largely determined by his performance in OTAs and training camp. If Perine struggles to impress new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, it's conceivable that even Ty Johnson or Josh Adams could pass him on the depth chart.