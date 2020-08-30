Perine is scheduled for an MRI after suffering an ankle injury Sunday afternoon, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Perine was able to exit the practice field without assistance, but he reportedly wasn't putting much pressure on his injured leg. His work with the second-string offense has earned the attention of beat writers, but it's nonetheless been Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore dominating reps with the first unit. Any absence for Perine would open the door for Kalen Ballage and/or Josh Adams (hamstring) to step up as the No. 3 RB, a role that could largely be limited to special teams work if Bell and Gore stay healthy.