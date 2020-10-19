Perine rushed seven times for 27 yards and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to Miami.

Nobody on New York's offense played well, but it's discouraging that Perine was outproduced by both Frank Gore (11 carries for 46 yards) and Ty Johnson (three carries for 42 yards). Almost half of Perine's rushing yards came on a meaningless 13-yard carry to end the first half. The rookie has made a habit of hesitating at the line of scrimmage and waiting for larger holes to open up, but those holes aren't being created by an injury-riddled Jets offensive line. Until Perine shows the ability to at least keep the offense on schedule with modest gains, he'll have a hard time carving out a larger role.